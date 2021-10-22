Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

