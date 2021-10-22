AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $116.96, but opened at $122.81. AutoNation shares last traded at $130.99, with a volume of 335,081 shares.

The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.