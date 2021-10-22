AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $131.12.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

