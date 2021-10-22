Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $62.16 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Auto has a market cap of $62.16 million and $13.15 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for $1,172.86 or 0.01941481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

