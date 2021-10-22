Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

