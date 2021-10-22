Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $602.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

