Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,340 shares of company stock worth $20,381,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

