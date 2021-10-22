Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.