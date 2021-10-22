Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

