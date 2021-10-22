Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,826

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.10. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96).

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.