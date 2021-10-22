Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,826

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.10. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96).
About Auction Technology Group
