AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 657,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. AT&T has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

