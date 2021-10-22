Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.56.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $417.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.18. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $421.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

