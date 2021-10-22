Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ATCX stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $371.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.