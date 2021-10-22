Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

