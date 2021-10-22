Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,882 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

