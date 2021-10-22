Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 20.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

