Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $27.40. Atento shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 7,954 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $407.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

