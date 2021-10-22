ATB Capital Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

PD traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,081. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.26. The stock has a market cap of C$732.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

