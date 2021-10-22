AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.14

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 51227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.