Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after acquiring an additional 593,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

