Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

