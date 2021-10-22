ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $802.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $748.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ASML traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $787.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $808.16 and its 200-day moving average is $725.52. ASML has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

