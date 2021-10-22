ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €630.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

