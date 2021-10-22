Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4852 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

