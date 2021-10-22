Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.89

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.89 and last traded at $164.39, with a volume of 1168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.