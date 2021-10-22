Argus Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $196.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

