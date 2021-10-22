Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

