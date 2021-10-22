Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.33

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

