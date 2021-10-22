Aragon (ANT) One Day Volume Tops $13.94 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00007694 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $185.94 million and $13.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00104091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00201681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.