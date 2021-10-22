AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 180,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. 3,229,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

