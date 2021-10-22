Applied Molecular Transport’s (AMTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

