Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 5% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.29 and last traded at $140.00. 121,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,374,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

