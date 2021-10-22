Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.