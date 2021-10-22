APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $632,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

