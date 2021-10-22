APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.