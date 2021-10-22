APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

