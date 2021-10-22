APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $206.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

