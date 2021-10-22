Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $430.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.19. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $430.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.