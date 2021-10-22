ANON (ANON) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, ANON has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $37,338.73 and approximately $15.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

