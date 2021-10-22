Analyzing Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yara International ASA and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 8.68% 12.45% 6.10% Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Orient Overseas (International)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.10 $690.00 million $1.54 16.46 Orient Overseas (International) $8.19 billion 1.40 $902.72 million $7.22 11.99

Orient Overseas (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yara International ASA. Orient Overseas (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $44.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.9%. Yara International ASA pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orient Overseas (International) pays out 610.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Orient Overseas (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 4 5 5 0 2.07 Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Orient Overseas (International) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions. The Industrial segment includes developing and selling chemical products and industrial gases to non-fertilizer market segments. The Production segment involves in the manufacturing plants producing ammonia and finished fertilizer, and industrial products. The Supply Chain segment engages in a global function responsible for optimization of energy, raw materials and third party sourcing, as well as logistics and customer service centers. The Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.