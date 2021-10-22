Analyzing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A -42.94% -39.90%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valneva and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 1 4 0 2.80 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valneva currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.71%. Given Valneva’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $126.02 million 17.77 -$73.56 million N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.29) -5.64

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Summary

Valneva beats Microbot Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

