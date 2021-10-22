Analysts Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target at $34.17

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

UBSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,660. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

