Analysts Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price at $96.85

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.80. 474,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

