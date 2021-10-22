Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT at $40.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCAF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

