Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $34.19

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. 25,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,818. Sika has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

