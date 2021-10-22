Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $47.67

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 709,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,242. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.