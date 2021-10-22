Analysts Set Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

ALNY stock opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

