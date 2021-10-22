Analysts Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,199. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

