Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,660

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Shares of LON DNLM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,299 ($16.97). The stock had a trading volume of 76,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,361.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,401.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.