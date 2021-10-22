Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Price Target at €68.46

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.46 ($80.54).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.